Democrats are using George W. Bush to attack Jeb

AP/Pablo Martinez Monsivais Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), right, hugs his brother, President Bush, left, after introducing him at a 2006 campaign rally.

The national Democratic Party is hoping to take advantage of President George W. Bush’s appearance at a fundraiser for his brother’s likely presidential campaign.

The former president is raising money in Dallas on Wednesday in support of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), who is widely expected to be preparing a White House bid. The Democratic National Committee responded with an online attack ad connecting the two brothers.

The DNC produced a highlight reel of Jeb Bush heaping praise on his brother’s record. The video is titled “Brotherly Love.”

“I’m proud of President Bush for standing for what’s right as it relates to tax policy,” Jeb Bush says in one of the clips, which is dated to 2005. “And we should make the tax cuts permanent!”

DNC spokeswoman Holly Shulman told Business Insider such statements call into question whether Jeb Bush will truly have a policy agenda separate from his brother and father, who also served as president. Addressing this topic in the past, Bush said, “I am my own man — and my views are shaped by my own thinking and own experiences.”

“His own man? I think not. The Bush economy favours the richest over the middle class, and on that core agenda there is absolutely no daylight between Jeb Bush and his brother,” Shulman wrote in an email. “A Jeb Bush presidency would be about looking out for himself and people like him over the middle class. Sound familiar? Not only has that been Jeb Bush’s record as governor, but we know what to expect from a Bush presidency because we’ve seen it before.”

A spokeswoman for Jeb Bush did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

View the DNC highlight reel below:

