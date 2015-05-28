Democrats are attacking Marco Rubio for his 'Pawn Stars' fundraiser

The national Democratic Party is about to roll out a series of “Pawn Stars”-themed attacks against Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Florida) presidential campaign.

Rubio is reportedly headed to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday for a birthday fundraiser hosted by Rick Harrison, the star of the popular pawn shop reality show. Harrison has endorsed Rubio.

The Democratic National Committee is planning to repeatedly knock Rubio by using the show, including a logo featuring “Marco Rubio’s Pawn Shop.”

DNC spokesman Eric Walker told Business Insider on Wednesday that Rubio’s agenda is essentially a political pawn shop.

“This is a fitting theme for Marco Rubio fundraiser, because his entire campaign is trying to pawn off failed old GOP ideas as new,” he said in a statement. “The DNC plans to use the ‘Pawn Stars’ opportunity to discuss Marco Rubio’s agenda which consists of attempting to pawn off old failed and already rejected ideas as something new.”

Rubio frames his candidacy as a forward-looking vision for the future, but the DNC has repeatedly argued the senator is actually reselling policy positions from over a decade ago.

Rubio’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on the DNC’s criticism.

For his part, Harrison, who said he’s met many of politicians, told Fox News earlier this month he’s behind Rubio because of how the senator approaches business regulations.

“This guy honestly cares about American people and free enterprise,” he said. “I’m a history nut. And if you look back, the No. 1 thing that has always brought people out of poverty — no matter where they are at in the world — is the ease of doing business. And this guy wants to make it easier to do business.”

Here are some of the things the DNC thinks would be in Rubio’s presidential pawn shop:

