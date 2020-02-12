Joe Biden is tanking with Democratic voters, while Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Mike Bloomberg are enjoying a post-Iowa boost

David J. Phillip/AP Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston.

Democratic voters’ opinion of former Vice President Joe Biden has plummeted since his disastrous results in the Iowa caucus, where he placed fourth last week, according to current numbers.

About 38% of registered Democrats likely to vote in their state’s primary said their opinion of Biden declined over the past week – more than double the number for any other candidate, and substantially higher than the 16% who said their opinion of the former vice president improved.

This comes as Biden is trailing in fourth place in New Hampshire – and is ditching his own election night party in the Granite State to campaign in South Carolina.

This weekend, Insider asked:

Has your evaluation of any of the following candidates improved in the past week? If so, who?

Has your evaluation of any of the following candidates declined in the past week? If so, who?

Respondents could sleect as many or as few as possible.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who came in third in Iowa, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who didn’t compete in the caucus, also saw a significant net decline in voters’ opinions of them. About 23% of voters said their opinion of Warren declined post-Iowa, while 16% said it improved.

Meanwhile, 30% of voters said their opinion of Sen. Bernie Sanders improved, 32% said their opinion of former Mayor Pete Buttigieg improved, and 29% said they had a better opinion of billionaire Mike Bloomberg.

It’s notable that Bloomberg got about as much of a boost from pouring money into ads (and sitting out the Iowa race) as Sanders and Buttigieg did from leading the caucus.

For the past year, Insider has been conducting a series of SurveyMonkey Audience polls to gauge Americans’ opinions on 2020 Democratic primary. You can download every poll here, down to the individual respondent data. (Read more about how the Insider Democratic primary tracker works here).

