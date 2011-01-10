Democratic Strategist Eagerly Pushes Obama To Exploit The Arizona Tragedy

Photo: MSNBC

From what we know about Jared Lee Loughner, there’s nothing to suggest his politics could be characterised as “Tea Party” or even conservative.Mainly he fits the category known as “whack job,” but that won’t stop Democrats from figuring out ways to exploit this.



POLITICO:

One veteran Democratic operative, who blames overheated rhetoric for the shooting, said President Barack Obama should carefully but forcefully do what his predecessor did.

“They need to deftly pin this on the tea partiers,” said the Democrat. “Just like the Clinton White House deftly pinned the Oklahoma City bombing on the militia and anti-government people.”

From a timing standpoint, the OKC bombing is a good analogy, having come right after Clinton’s disastrous midterms, but we’re not buying it here, since it’s going to be a huge stretch to connect this clearly disturbed fellow to the GOP, especially when one of his own friends described him as more “left”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.