Dem. Stimulus: $50 Billion For "Green Infrastructure", Watch Fluor

This morning we discussed the likely stimulus measures to come. First there will be a meat and potatoes stimulus during the lame duck session — unemployment benefits, freshly cut checks, etc. The next, bigger stimulus will take more time to cobble together. and would be focused on big-picture, energy, infrastructure-type stuff. Will Gabrielski at AmTech has some idea of what it will look like



$150 billion in total stimulus.

$50 billion allocated to “green infrastructure” (expect that term to get bloodied and bent beyond all recognition).

Financial institutions in which the government has taken a stake will be pressured to make clean energy investments on their own.

Unlike McCain’s, Obama’s vision isn’t likely to include much nuclear.

Likely winners: Solar companies (think First Solar and SunPower), as infrastructure players like Fluor, which AmTech identifies as the top name of the bunch.

