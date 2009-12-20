Democratic Senators Say They Have 60 Votes For Health Care Reform

Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson says he will vote for the health reform bill.



That raises the total to 60 yes votes for the bill, seemingly guaranteeing its passage.

Here’s what Nelson got, according to the WSJ:

Mr. Nelson sought language similar to that in a House-passed version of health-care legislation that effectively bars people who receive government subsidies to buy insurance from enrolling in any insurance plan that covers abortion.

Mr. Nelson was raising a proposal to exempt nonprofit insurance companies from a proposed tax on the industry, people familiar with the talks said. He was also seeking ways to ease the financial burden that would be imposed on Nebraska under the bill’s proposed expansion of Medicaid, the federal-state health program for the poor.

