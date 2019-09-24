27% of Democratic voters say candidates shouldn't attack their rivals for being too old

Mike Blake/Reuters

A new Insider poll found that around 27% of self-identified Democratic primary voters are less likely to support a candidate who attacks rivals for being too old, underscoring the danger of making age-related attacks on the 2020 campaign trail.

Around 16% of respondents said they were less likely to vote for a candidate who raised age as an issue. And 12% said they were much less likely to vote for a candidate making those attacks.

Older voters aged 60 and over were also less likely to back a candidate who struck opponents on their elderly age, Insider results show.

The data comes after former housing secretary Julián Castro tore into former Vice President Joe Biden at the recent Democratic debate over his age. Castro pointedly attacked Biden – the second oldest candidate in the primary at 76, just behind 78-year-old Sen. Bernie Sanders – over a remark he made about his own health care plan and whether people would be “automatically enrolled” into



“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said two minutes ago? I mean, I can’t believe you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you’re saying you don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that!” Castro said.

PolitiFact rated his statement as “mostly false” and several Democratic candidates piled onto Castro for making an ageist attack they viewed as overly personal or unfair. But Sen. Cory Booker defended Castro, saying he had “every right to call that out.”

Castro stood by it as well, saying, “I wouldn’t do it differently. That was not a personal attack.”

A decent chunk of Democratic primary voters balk at age-related attacks

Insider asked over 1,100 respondents about their attitudes on age-related attacks during political campaigns. The question: “Several presidential candidates have questioned the fitness of rival contenders stemming from their age, implying that they are perhaps too old to fulfil the duties required of a president. How do you feel about candidates who raise age-related questions?”

Then respondents were invited to select from a list of six options if they were either more likely or less likely to back a candidate who attacks older candidates on their age.

Here’s how the data broke down among 460 self-identified Democrats:

12% of self-identified Democrats said they were much less likely to vote for a candidate who attacked based on age.

16% said they were only less likely to back a candidate who attacked based on age.

Just over half of the respondents, 51%, said the attack wouldn’t change the likelihood of voting for them.

Around 6% of self-identified Democrats said they were more likely to support candidate who raised age-related questions.

5% said they were much more likely to vote for them.

Broken down by age, around 40% of respondents aged over 60 said they were either less likely or much less likely to support a candidate who attacked rivals over their age.

The Castro attack underscored a lingering factor for Biden on the campaign trail: his age.

At 76, he’s among the oldest candidates in a primary field. The three frontrunners – Sanders, Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren – are all over 70.

Biden, in particular, has racked up a series of gaffes, missteps and occasional rambling monologues that brought more scrutiny on his age and undercut his message as the most viable candidate who can take on President Donald Trump. During the debate, Biden answered a question about institutional racism with a meandering tangent that included a reference to record players.

Yet as the candidates take on a president who is 73, age hasn’t emerged as a strong factor in the primaries. Booker backed off his initial criticism of Biden. But Castro lost a big endorsement as a result of his combative approach on the debate stage towards the former vice president.

Biden’s political base has also proved remarkably resilient – and many of his supporters simply don’t care about his age.



Going forward, how Biden puts to rest questions about his age will depend on stronger debate performances and a tighter presentation of his political vision that doesn’t include record players or telling emotional war stories littered with incorrect details.

SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Total 1,142 respondents collected September 17-18, 2019, a margin of error plus or minus 2.98 percentage points with a 95% confidence level.

