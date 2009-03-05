Democratic Pols Among Losers In Bernie Madoff Scandal

Long before Bernie Madoff was infamous for running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, he was well-known as a generous donor to charitable causes and institutions. He also gave heavily to politicians, primarily Democratic pols.



Don Suber who blogs for the Charleston Daily Mail looked through the records and discovered that over the years Madoff and his wife donated at least $200,000 to Democrats and Democratic Party causes.

“I checked opensecrets.org and found old Bernie gave $182,250 to politicians and political causes over the year. That included $173,500 to Democrats and their causes,” Suber reports. “His wife, Ruth, made $42,800 in donations — $32,250 to Democrats.”

Bad news for Madoff’s victims: we predict you won’t be able to claw back even one dollar in political donations.

