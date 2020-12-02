14 prominent Democrats stand accused of hypocrisy for ignoring COVID-19 restrictions they’re urging their constituents to obey

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Over a dozen prominent Democratic elected officials have been accused of hypocrisy after flouting official guidance for containing COVID-19.

Mayors, governors, and members of Congress have come under scrutiny for traveling and attending indoor gatherings.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was seen maskless at a wedding the day the city’s indoor mask mandate went back into effect.

Over the past year, at least 14 Democratic elected officials serving at the local, state, and federal levels have been called out for publicly and privately flouting both official restrictions and general best public-health practices for stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths surged nationwide in 2020, Democrats criticized President Donald Trump and other Republicans for continuing to hold indoor gatherings, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s series of State Department parties that a combined 900 guests were invited to and the White House’s 20 holiday parties

And as the more than year-long battle with the pandemic dragged on into the fall and winter, many Democratic politicians were also accused of falling short in adhering to official guidelines, like avoiding big indoor gatherings and holiday travel, that they urged their constituents to follow.

Few Democratic politicians have attended anything comparable to the now-infamous late September nomination ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the White House that became a coronavirus superspreader. But many have contradicted their own guidance or even official rules they issued aimed at preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Liberal and conservative critics alike have expressed a mix of confusion, disappointment, and anger over what they see as blatant hypocrisy from politicians acting as if they’re above the rules – and endangering public health in the process.

“These hypocrites have to know their behavior undermines their credibility and helps spread the virus they say they want to fight. The only possible conclusion is that they just don’t care,” New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz, who has kept a running tally of politicians defying COVID-19 restrictions and guidance on Twitter, wrote in a December column.

Now, as the Delta variant is driving a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations primarily among unvaccinated Americans, many leaders are reimposing indoor mask mandates and other restrictions – and at least two mayors have already been caught appearing to violate their cities’ own guidelines.