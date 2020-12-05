13 prominent Democrats stand accused of hypocrisy for ignoring COVID-19 restrictions they're urging their constituents to obey

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Over a dozen prominent Democratic elected officials have been accused of hypocrisy after flouting official guidance and best practices for containing COVID-19 in the last two months.

Mayors, governors, and members of Congress alike have come under scrutiny for travelling, attending packed indoor gatherings, and not wearing masks in public.

In California alone, Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein have recently faced backlash for violating COVID-19 guidelines they have encouraged their constituents to follow.

All this while coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to tick upward across the US.

Over the past two months, over a dozen Democratic elected officials serving at the local, state, and federal levels have been called out for publicly and privately flouting both official restrictions and general best public-health practices for stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths surging nationwide, Democrats have been criticising President Donald Trump and other Republicans for continuing to hold indoor gatherings, such as the 20 holiday parties the White House has planned and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s plans to hold a series of State Department parties that a combined 900 guests have been invited to.

But as the monthslong battle with the pandemic has dragged on into the fall and winter, many Democratic politicians have also been accused of falling short in adhering to official guidelines, like avoiding big indoor gatherings and holiday travel, that they urge their constituents to follow.

Few Democratic politicians have attended anything comparable to the now-infamous late September nomination ceremony for Justice Amy Coney Barrett at the White House that became a coronavirus superspreader. But many have contradicted their own guidance or even official rules they issued aimed at preventing the transmission of COVID-19.

Liberal and conservative critics alike have expressed a mix of confusion, disappointment, and anger over what they see as blatant hypocrisy from politicians acting as if they’re above the rules â€” and endangering public health in the process.

“These hypocrites have to know their behaviour undermines their credibility and helps spread the virus they say they want to fight. The only possible conclusion is that they just don’t care,” New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz, who has kept a running tally of politicians defying COVID-19 restrictions and guidance on Twitter, wrote in a recent column.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah also tore into Democrats not practicing what they preach in his December 3 show.

“Like, I’m sorry man, everyone has given up their lives and you’ve got these politicians who are just hypocrites out here. What â€” do you guys think corona respects your office too much to come after you?” Noah said. “In fact, in a way, these Democrats are even worse than the anti-maskers because of their hypocrisy. At least when those dudes break the rules, they’re open about it.”

As of Friday, the US continues to grapple with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, with more than 14.2 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 278,00 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler

Ole Jensen/Getty Images Steve Adler, Mayor of Austin, speaks during the American Cities Climate Challenge conference at the C40 World Mayors Summit on October 10, 2019 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

On November 9, Adler recorded a Facebook video encouraging constituents to stay home without revealing that he was addressing the city from a time-share in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, that he flew to on a private jet with eight others, the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE reported on Wednesday.

“We need to stay home if you can, do everything you can to keep the numbers down. This is not the time to relax. We are going to be looking really closely,” Adler said in the video. “We may have to close things down if we are not careful.”

Prior to the Cabo trip, Adler also hosted a wedding for his daughter that was attended by 20 guests.

Despite directly contradicting the guidance he gave to residents, Adler insisted that both the vacation and wedding celebration complied with all applicable COVID-19 restrictions in Austin and Texas overall, the Statesman reported.

“There was no recommendation for people not to travel during that period of time,” Adler told the Statesman. “Someone could look at me and say, ‘He travelled.’ But what they could not say is that I travelled at a time when I was telling other people not to travel.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File In this Sept. 23, 2020 photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at Cal Expo in Sacramento.

Newsom was slammed for attending a large indoor gathering – a birthday party for one of his top advisors, lobbyist Jason Kinney – at The French Laundry, an upscale restaurant with three Michelin stars in Napa Valley.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the November 6 gathering involved 12 people total from different households, while the state’s own guidance limited gatherings to people from no more than three households.

Newsom’s representatives initially said the gathering was outside and didn’t violate any public health guidelines, but photos obtained and published by Fox 11 in Los Angeles showed the group gathering in a semi-indoor/outdoor space inside without masks on.

Here is CA Gov. Gavin Newsom attending a friend's birthday at the French Laundry in Napa on 11/6. The diner who took these pictures sent them exclusively to @FOXLA. She was surprised to see the Gov. with so many other families. He's apologized & vowed never to do it again. pic.twitter.com/UsP4cktZ9h — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 18, 2020

Newsom later apologised for attending the event.

“While our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modelled better behaviour and not joined the dinner,” he said in a statement.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

A few weeks after news broke about Newsom’s French Laundry dinner, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Breed also attended an open-air gathering at the same restaurant, a birthday party for socialite Goretti Lo Liu, on November 7.

“We all need to do our part, now more than ever, to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Breed tweeted on November 28. “That means doubling down on the things we’ve all been doing: wearing a mask, keeping your distance from others, not gathering with people outside your household, and washing your hands frequently.”

While the dinner she attended didn’t violate any of the state or county’s health guidelines at the time, many criticised her for going to the event after she urged city residents to avoid big gatherings.

“This criticism is fair. It doesn’t matter whether something is technically allowed or not – I need to hold myself to a higher standard and I will do better,” Breed tweeted in response to a Chronicle op-ed calling out politicians who flouted their own COVID-19 guidance.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl

Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images Supervisor Sheila Kuehl asks questions after the presentation of the 2019 Homeless Count at the Board of Supervisors Meeting in Los Angeles on June 4, 2019.

Kuehl was seen eating outdoors at Il Forno Trattoria in Santa Monica just hours after voting to ban outdoor dining in Los Angeles County, Fox 11 reported, a move that befuddled and angered many local businesses.

“She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible,” a spokesperson told Fox 11. “She loves Il Forno, has been saddened to see it, like so many restaurants, suffer from a decline in revenue. She ate there, taking appropriate precautions, and sadly will not dine there again until our Public Health Orders permit.”

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo

Nhat V. Meyer/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo speaks during the unveiling of the refurbished basketball court at the Seven Trees Community Centre in San Jose, California, on Feb. 11, 2019.

Liccardo attended an outdoor family Thanksgiving dinner alongside people from five separate households, a violation of state regulations limiting indoor gatherings to three households.

“Cases are spiking, in part because we’re letting our guard (and masks) down with family & friends. Let’s cancel the big gatherings this year and focus on keeping each other safe,” he tweeted

The mayor apologised for the lapse in judgment in a statement and again to Fox News’ Neil Cavuto in a December 2 appearance, saying that he was unaware of the state rules.

“I made a mistake, I own it, and I should have been more astute to the specifics of the regulations,” he told Cavuto.

He added: “I got a big family, I’m one of five kids, and our Thanksgiving usually has 25 people. Under the state rules, you can only have three households so we had too many households there … I should have known better, and I should have done better.”

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Samuel Corum/Pool/AFP via Getty Images Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein (in purple) hugs Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham at the conclusion of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings on Wednesday, October 15, 2020.

Feinstein, 87, has been criticised for not displaying proper mask usage on multiple occasions in the Capitol where dozens of lawmakers have been infected with COVID-19.

Feinstein was photographed without a mask at Dulles International Airport in Washington, DC, in late September. Then, she was seen again with her face uncovered in the hallways of the US Senate in November, talking in close proximity to other people after a hearing featuring testimony from major tech CEOs.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), without a mask, walks through the corridor before today's Facebook/Twitter CEO hearing. pic.twitter.com/lYTVMEa3Dw — The Recount (@therecount) November 17, 2020

In another incident that drew particular scrutiny in October, Feinstein hugged GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, without a mask on after the committee finished holding Barrett’s confirmation hearings.

The California senator has called on Congress to condition the receipt of federal aid on state governments imposing mask mandates, and for the Federal Aviation Administration to require mask-wearing in airports and on aeroplanes and public transportation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) during the Weekly News Conference on Capitol Hill on October 08, 2020 in Washington, DC.

On November 13, House Democratic leadership announced that they were holding an indoor dinner for new, incoming members of Congress – even as many lawmakers encouraged Americans to stay home and not gather in large groups for Thanksgiving.

Pelosi told NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell that the Capitol’s attending physician, Brian Monahan, had approved of the dinner, tables would be spaced out, and the room would be properly ventilated, but it still sparked criticism.

After massive backlash on social media, Pelosi’s staff announced they would cancel the sit-down dinner and have members pick up their meals instead.

Our office strictly follows the guidance of the Office of Attending Physician, including for this dinner. To be a further model for the nation, this event has been modified to allow Members-elect to pick up their meals to go in a socially-distanced manner. https://t.co/s2pSyUOCbm — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 13, 2020

On the Republican side, senators have continued to hold weekly caucus lunches, USA Today noted.

Since then, Monahan has advised members to avoid all indoor gatherings, receptions, and dinners with those outside their immediate households.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Denver Mayor Michael Hancock in Washington DC in May 2017.

Hancock flew from Colorado to Mississippi to spend Thanksgiving with his daughter and wife, who was already there. Meanwhile his office was urging Denver residents to stay home in order to curb the spread of COVID-19, 9News reported.

Before his flight on November 25, Hancock’s official Twitter account shared a message (which is still up), encouraging Denver residents to “stay home as much as you can, especially if you’re sick,” “host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners,” and “avoid travel, if you can.”

Hancock apologised for travelling over the holiday, saying that he booked his flight before the Centres for Disease Control issued guidance encouraging Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.

“I recognise that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone,” he said in a statement. “As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinised for the message it sends to others, I apologise to the residents of Denver who see my decision as conflicting with the guidance to stay at home for all but essential travel. I made my decision as a husband and father, and for those who are angry and disappointed, I humbly ask you to forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Spencer Platt/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo, who wrote a book about and won an International Emmy award for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, raised eyebrows when he indicated in a November 23 radio interview that he would be hosting two of his daughters and his 89-old mother for Thanksgiving after previously telling New Yorkers to stay home and not hold big gatherings.

A spokesman for Cuomo subsequently told Insider’s Jake Lahut that Cuomo had cancelled the planned Thanksgiving dinner.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Deputy Brooklyn Borough President Ingrid Lewis-Martin

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams

Adams, a Democratic candidate for New York City’s mayoral race in 2021, held a crowded fundraiser in an Upper West Side eatery as the state encouraged New Yorkers to limit indoor gatherings.

Cuomo and other state officials have particularly singled out indoor gatherings as a “major cause” of COVID-19 outbreaks and clusters in the state, Gothamist and the Daily News noted, with the state now limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people.

While indoor dining is permitted at 25% capacity in New York City, the Daily News reported that many attendees at Adams’ fundraiser were not consistently wearing masks during the event.

Adams declined to comment at the event itself, but his spokesman subsequently told the outlet that the attendees “were complying with the rules and it’s important to make sure our small businesses are supported as long as it’s in line with the health policies of the city of New York.”

The Daily News also spotted Adams’ deputy, Lewis-Martin attending a crowded indoor gathering in Brooklyn – a surprise birthday party for construction industry leader Carlo Scissura – where she was photographed without a mask.

Lewis-Martin initially told the Daily News that she wasn’t concerned about contracting or spreading COVID-19 since she already had the disease and tested positive for antibodies.But she later apologised for not wearing a mask, saying, “As a public figure in Brooklyn, I know it is my responsibility to lead by example.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Jonathan Daniel / Staff / Getty Images Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot wears a face mask at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on April 16, 2020.

Lightfoot was criticised for speaking into a bullhorn without a mask on at a crowded outdoor rally celebrating President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump as COVID-19 cases surged in Illinois.

Just seeing this. Such reckless behavior by the Mayor. Standing so close to people without a mask. Absolutely no reason for it. Masks are not the only solution…they’re just one part of the solution. You have to include other steps like physical distancing. https://t.co/JsIiZWgHT2 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) November 12, 2020

Lightfoot defended her appearance at the rally to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“Yes, there are times when we actually do need to have … relief and come together, and I felt like that was one of those times,” she said, according to the Chicago Tribune. “That crowd was gathered whether I was there or not, but this has been a super hard year on everyone. Everyone feels traumatized.”

Shortly after the street celebration, Lightfoot’s official account tweeted, “Wear a mask. Listen to science” on November 9.

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser

Brian Snyder/Reuters Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser drew scrutiny for travelling from Washington, DC, to Wilmington, Delaware, on November 6 to celebrate Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris’ presidential election win.

Despite Delaware being classified as a “high risk” state per the city’s criteria, Bowser defended the trip as “essential” travel.

“I do a lot of things to advance the interests of the District of Columbia. Some of them are formal and some of them are informal, but all of them are necessary,” Bowser told The Washington Post.

The District of Columbia subsequently relaxed travel and quarantine regulations after Bowser’s trip.

