Hackers release the personal emails and phone numbers of nearly 200 congressional Democrats

The massive data breach plaguing the Democratic Party led to another leak on Friday.

A hacker group calling itself “Guccifer 2.0” posted the personal cell phone numbers and emails of nearly 200 Democratic congressional members, The Wall Street Journal reported.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer were among those affected.

The ongoing leaks, which have been roiling the Democratic Party since before its national convention last month, have prompted an FBI investigation.

That investigation widened this week when it became clear that Russian hackers were targeting Democratic Party insiders and people on Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff.

Members of several homeland security committees were also affected, including those on the House Intelligence Committee, and the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, The Journal noted, prompting concerns that members of those groups could be further targeted by spies.

Lawmakers have worried that the leaks may be an attempt to influence the election. The party has been bracing for the possibility of another damaging leak before November.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.