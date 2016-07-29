Here are the highlights from the final night of the Democratic National Convention

The 2016 Democratic National Convention is in the books.

Hillary Clinton made history Thursday night, becoming the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party in the US.

Among those who took the stage on the final night of the convention were Chelsea Clinton, House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, retired Gen. John Allen, a former Reagan staffer, and many others who have vowed to support Clinton in November.

Here’s some of the highlights from Hillary Clinton’s big night.

The Pledge of Allegiance is performed during the last day of the Democratic National Convention. Alex Wong/Getty Images Iraq war veteran Rep. Tammy Duckworth tells Trump he's 'unfit' to be Commander-In-Chief. Alex Wong/Getty Images Singer Carole King takes the massive stage to show her support for Hillary Clinton by performing a rendition of 'You've Got A Friend.' Joe Raedle/Getty Images Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) invoked his grandmother while hitting Donald Trump for his past comments about Mexican immigrants: 'Immigrants' stories are the American story ... and Donald Trump will never be the hero of that story.' Alex Wong/Getty Images Sarah McBride makes history as the first transgender speaker to address a major party's national convention. She said Hillary Clinton 'understands the urgency of our fight.' Alex Wong/Getty Images New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) says at stake in this election is 'the very soul of America.' He slams Trump: 'Fear is not strength, fear is weakness. No matter how loud you yell, our America is never weak.' Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 'Hillary Clinton knows that this moment is not just one woman's achievement,' said House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. 'It's about what electing a woman President will mean for achieving the dreams and hopes and aspirations of every woman, every daughter, every son, and every family, all across our land, for generations to come.' Alex Wong/Getty Images Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper implores the DNC audience: 'Put down your Pokémon Go for just a second' and go to Clinton's website.' Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm: 'We are not in this alone, we are in this together. One candidate gets that.' She slams Trump: 'Donald, you're so vain. You probably think this speech is about you.' Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Former Reagan administration official, Doug Elmets, a Republican, at the convention: 'Donald Trump, you are not Ronald Reagan.' Elmets announced he'll vote for the Democratic presidential ticket for the first time. Alex Wong/Getty Images Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez delivers a speech in uniform: 'We put on our badge every day to serve and protect, not to hate and discriminate.' Alex Wong/Getty Images North Carolina NAACP president Rev. William Barber stirred the audience: 'We must shock this nation with the power of love. We must shock this nation with the power of mercy ... we can't give up on the heart of our democracy. Not now, not ever.' Alex Wong/Getty Images Kareem Abdul-Jabbar : 'I'm Michael Jordan and I'm with Hillary ... I said that of course because I know Donald Trump couldn't tell the difference.' Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images Chants of 'USA' break out during Gen. John Allen's speech. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images Chelsea Clinton's husband, Marc Mezvinsky, former President Bill Clinton, and Vice Presidential nominee Tim Kaine applaud as she arrives on stage to introduce her mother. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chelsea Clinton says Hillary Clinton taught her that 'public service is about service' and says that her mother 'never forgets who she's fighting for.' Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images Bill Clinton becomes emotional as he listens to his daughter's introduction. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Chelsea Clinton closes her speech with 'Mum, Grandma would be so, so proud of you tonight.' Alex Wong/Getty Images Hillary Clinton arrives on stage for her big moment. Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images Hillary Clinton: 'It is with humility, determination, and boundless confidence in America's promise that I accept your nomination for president!' Alex Wong/Getty Images Clinton: 'We need to appoint Supreme Court justices who will get money out of politics and expand voting rights.' Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Clinton: 'I believe America thrives when the middle class thrives.' Joe Raedle/Getty Images Clinton: 'If you believe that your working mother, wife, sister, or daughter deserve equal pay, join us!' Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Clinton slams Trump: 'A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.' Alex Wong/Getty Images Hillary Clinton closes her speech: 'We begin a new chapter tonight. Yes, the world is watching what we do. Yes, America's destiny is ours to choose. So let's be stronger together my fellow Americans. Let's look to the future with courage and confidence. Let's build a better tomorrow for our beloved children and our beloved country. And when we do, America will be greater than ever. Thank you and may God bless you and the United States of America.' Alex Wong/Getty Images Hillary and Bill Clinton embrace as she finishes her speech. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

