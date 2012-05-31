Democrats Are Using A Fake Facebook Timeline To Mock Mitt Romney

The Democratic National Committee have gleefully added Mitt Romney’s love affair with birther Donald Trump to the list of the Republican candidate’s most embarrassing moments.
The DNC is running back these unfortunate moments in a new attack video today, that uses a mock Facebook timeline to chronicle the low points of Romney’s campaign.
You can also watch the whole thing below:
The 'timeline' also includes a Reuters headline that points out that 'Romney is a clear favourite of Washington lobbyists.'
