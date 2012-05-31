Democrats Are Using A Fake Facebook Timeline To Mock Mitt Romney

Alex Biles

The Democratic National Committee have gleefully added Mitt Romney’s love affair with birther Donald Trump to the list of the Republican candidate’s most embarrassing moments.

The DNC is running back these unfortunate moments in a new attack video today, that uses a mock Facebook timeline to chronicle the low points of Romney’s campaign. 

Click here to see the lowlights > 
You can also watch the whole thing below: 

Source: DNC

The Etch-A-Sketch moment.

Source: DNC

Romney's Republican primary opponents slam his job creation record as Massachusetts Governor.

The 'timeline' also includes a Reuters headline that points out that 'Romney is a clear favourite of Washington lobbyists.'

Source: DNC

Romney speaks to a crowd at an empty stadium in Detroit.

Source: DNC

Source: DNC

Source: DNC

Source: DNC

Can't get enough Romney-mocking?

Check Out The Best Reactions To The Romney Campaign's Embarrassing iPhone App 'Amercia' Typo >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.