The Democratic National Committee just asked all its staffers to resign

Mark Wilson/Getty Images DNC chair Tom Perez and Rep. Keith Ellison at the US Capitol.

The newly-elected Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez has asked all of the organisation’s staffers to issue their letters of resignation as part of a move to completely overhaul the makeup of the committee, NBC News reported on Tuesday.

All staff are now subject to interviews by a committee advising Perez on his transition, who will determine which staffers are allowed to stay, which will be terminated, and how Perez will seek to remake the committee.

It is normal for staffing turnovers to take place when a new chairperson is elected, though according to NBC, current staff levels are at an unusual low.

Perez’s spokeswoman told the network that the process was started before Perez was elected, adding that he sought to ready the DNC for future elections.

Perez was narrowly elected as the new DNC chairman in February with 235 votes, beating Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota for the position.

Unity was a key theme in Perez’s victory speech, and he followed that up by immediately naming the defeated Ellison as the deputy chairman of the DNC, a newly-created position, as an olive branch. Ellison likewise called for unity in his concession speech, and asked all of his supporters to pledge support for Perez.

