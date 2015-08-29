Democrats sent donors a silly fake letter from Obama's dogs

The national Democratic Party is hoping President Barack Obama’s pair of Portuguese water dogs — Bo and Sunny — can boost its fundraising efforts.

A pun-filled fundraising mailer was sent out this week by the DNC that was ostensibly signed by the first pets.

“Dog days of summer? If that means carefree times in the White House enjoying the sun, running for a ball — yep, it’s great” the mailer, which was obtained by Business Insider, says.

It continues: “We’ve heard, however, that things might not be as fun with fundraising during these summer months.”

The somewhat over-the-top solicitation is signed “In dogged appreciation,” and claims the two dogs’ official titles are “Chief Tail-Wagger and Secretary of Squirrel Chasing.”

Here’s the full letter:

Dear friend, Dog days of summer? If that means carefree times in the White House enjoying the sun, running for a ball — yep, it’s great! We’ve heard, however, that things might not be as fun with fundraising during these summer months. So, we’re taking a quick break on this hot summer day to ask you to give to the matching gift challenge. Any gift you give between now and Aug 31st will be matched dollar for dollar. In just over a year and a half, there’ll be a new family moving into the White House — and we hope they’re Democrats. You can help by supporting the Democratic Party with whatever gift you can afford. our gift will not only support a win for the White House and candidates up and down the ballot, but it will be doubled in impact. We’ve got to get back to the summer fun. We hope you’ll quickly respond because the matching gift deadline is fast approaching. In dogged appreciation, Bo and Sunny

Chief Tail-Wagger and Secretary of Squirrel Chasing

