LIVE: The big Democratic debate!

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders are facing off Wednesday in a debate hosted by The Washington Post and Univision on Wednesday night.

The debate is being carried on CNN as well as Univision.

It comes the day after a shocking upset in the Michigan primary, in which the Vermont senator beat Clinton, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, by a narrow margin.

Sanders’ victory came despite the fact that polls had given Clinton a huge advantage heading into the state’s contest.

Despite Sanders’ win in Michigan, Clinton is still the most likely nominee. She won the primary in Mississippi, taking home the majority of the state’s 36 delegates. And because of the close split in Michigan, she captured a solid chunk of the state’s delegates even with Sanders’ win.

