Democratic Advisor Makes Huge Blunder By Attacking Ann Romney

We’re really into the general election now. Last night on CNN a semi-obscure advisor to Democrats, Hilary Rosen, said that Mitt shouldn’t really listen to his wife about the needs of women because, “Guess what, his wife has actually never worked a day in her life”



Immediately everyone started freaking out, as it could jeopardize the Democrats’ ‘War on Women’ narrative.

Rosen works for the same public-relations firm that has been advising contraception-activist Sandra Fluke.

Shortly after Rosen’s comment, Ann Romney opened a Twitter account to respond.

Rosen didn’t exactly back down on Twitter.

The Obama campaign noticed. And they were not happy.

According to the L.A. Times, soon Obama’s political advisors were dumping all over Rosen:

“I could not disagree with Hilary Rosen any more strongly,” Obama campaign manager Jim Messina said in a tweet. “Her comments were wrong and family should be off-limits. She should apologise.”

Obama advisor David Axelrod followed suit: “Also disappointed in Hilary Rosen’s comments about Ann Romney. They were inappropriate and offensive.”

Eventually Rosen seemed to back down a bit and try a less confrontational tone:

Rosen is not employed by the White House or by the DNC, but when you are trying to say Republicans are “waging a war on women,” it isn’t exactly a good strategy to slam a mother of five dealing with multiple sclerosis.

Or watch this excerpt below:

