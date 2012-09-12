Check Out The Huge Declines In Democratic Voter Registration Among Religious Groups

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider
One of the potential problem areas for President Barack Obama and other Democrats running for re-election comes from simple maths: There are fewer percentages of registered Democrats now than there were in 2008. Over the past four years, voter registration in the Democratic Party has fallen off at troubling levels for the party — and some of the most stunning declines have come from religious groups. The Pew Research centre recently took a look at how Democratic registration has fallen off among these groups in the past four years.
Nearly a quarter of Democrats, on the other hand, are now religiously unaffiliated, up from 15 per cent in a 2011 Gallup survey.
Always heavily Republican, white Evangelical Protestant voters have trended even more right this election, swinging 12 points since '08.
Mainline (not born-again) Protestants have also trended 12 points right. That's a change from an even split in 2008.
Jewish voters, another reliable Democratic constituency, have fallen from a 52-point Democrat advantage in 2008 to a 38-point advantage today.
Finally, the GOP held an advantage among weekly churchgoers in 2008. Now, it's a distinct, 14-point advantage.
