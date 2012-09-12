Check Out The Huge Declines In Democratic Voter Registration Among Religious Groups

Democrats rallied at their convention, but their registration numbers are down.

Photo: Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider

One of the potential problem areas for President Barack Obama and other Democrats running for re-election comes from simple maths: There are fewer percentages of registered Democrats now than there were in 2008. Over the past four years, voter registration in the Democratic Party has fallen off at troubling levels for the party — and some of the most stunning declines have come from religious groups. The Pew Research centre recently took a look at how Democratic registration has fallen off among these groups in the past four years.



