7 Democratic lawmakers who served in the military and intelligence agencies accuse Trump of 'flagrant disregard for the law'

Seven freshman Democrats who previously served in the US military or with intelligence agencies wrote an op-ed article in the wake of new reports about the whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump.

The seven Democrats wrote that the recent allegations that Trump improperly tried to benefit from his political position, if proved true, crossed the line and would be considered an “impeachable offence.”

“Our lives have been defined by national service,” the Democrats said in the article. “We are not career politicians.”

“These new allegations are a threat to all we have sworn to protect,” they wrote. “We must preserve the checks and balances envisioned by the Founders and restore the trust of the American people in our government. And that is what we intend to do.”

Seven freshman Democrats who previously served in the US military or with intelligence agencies have written an op-ed article in the wake new reports about a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Gil Cisneros of California, a former naval officer; Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a former Army Ranger; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, a former Air Force officer; Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia, a former naval officer; Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey, a former Navy helicopter pilot; Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, a former CIA analyst; and Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia, a former CIA officer, signed the article published in The Washington Post and described the recent allegations against Trump as “unprecedented.”

Reporting by The Post and other news organisations over the past week has uncovered the existence of the whistleblower complaint said to involve Trump’s communications with a world leader involving Ukraine.

The complaint’s specific allegations have not made public, but Trump has confirmed discussing former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter during a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The details have led to accusations that Trump improperly sought to enlist a foreign nation to harm a political opponent, as the elder Biden has long been the 2020 Democratic presidential frontrunner.

A separate Washington Post story published Monday reported that Trump had temporarily withheld nearly $US400 million in military aid to Ukraine shortly before the July phone call, opening the possibility of a quid pro quo.

Trump on Monday denied suggestions that he told the Ukrainians the funds were conditional upon their investigating Biden.

The seven Democrats wrote that the administration’s refusal to allow the whistleblower complaint to be seen by Congress showed a “flagrant disregard for the law” and that the allegations Trump had improperly tried to exert his political influence, if proved true, crossed the line and would be an “impeachable offence.”

“We have devoted our lives to the service and security of our country, and throughout our careers, we have sworn oaths to defend the Constitution of the United States many times over,” they added. “Now, we join as a unified group to uphold that oath as we enter uncharted waters and face unprecedented allegations against President Trump.”

The seven Democrats said they did not “arrive at this conclusion lightly” and urged their colleagues “to consider the use of all congressional authorities available … to address these new allegations, find the truth and protect our national security.”

Calls for House Democrats to begin formal investigative proceedings on impeachment have intensified. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to convene several meetings Tuesday to discuss whether the party will issue a formal condemnation of Trump’s actions.

Pelosi, who read the op-ed article during her flight from New York to Washington, DC, on Monday, declined to say whether she would back an impeachment inquiry but suggested “we will have no choice,” according to CNN.

