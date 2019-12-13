'Pot calling the kettle black': A Democratic congressman threw shade at GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz for his DUI arrest when Gaetz referenced Hunter Biden's drug problems

Alex Wong/Getty Images Matt Gaetz.

Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia didn’t hesitate to throw shade at Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s DUI record during a Thursday impeachment hearing.

Gaetz went on a lengthy rant about Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and mentioned the younger Biden’s history of substance use.

When Gaetz was finished, Johnson made a thinly veiled reference to Gaetz’s 2008 arrest on charges of driving under the influence on his way back from Swamp, a nightclub in Florida.

“The pot calling the kettle black is not something that we should do,” Johnson said as laughter rippled through the hearing room. “I don’t know what members, if any, have had any problems with substance abuse, been busted in a DUI, I don’t know. But if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia didn’t hesitate to throw shade at Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida after Gaetz mentioned Hunter Biden’s history of substance use during Thursday’s impeachment hearing.

Gaetz went on a lengthy rant about Biden’s role as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural-gas company.

The Florida congressman said he went online to find out more about Biden and came across a New Yorker profile that described an incident in which Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, got into an accident in a rental car where a crack pipe and “a line of white-powder residue” on one of the consoles were found.

Quoting from the profile, Gaetz described how after an employee from Hertz, the rental-car company that owned the vehicle, called the police department, “officers filed a ‘narcotics offence’ report listing items seized in the car, including a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance, a Secret Service business card, credit cards, and Hunter Biden’s driver’s licence.”

“That is what we would call evidence,” Gaetz continued. “And I don’t want to make light of anybody’s substance-abuse issues – I know the president’s working real hard to solve those throughout the country – but it’s a little hard to believe that Burisma hired Hunter Biden to resolve their international disputes when he could not resolve his own dispute with Hertz rental car over leaving cocaine and a crack pipe in the car.”

When Gaetz finished speaking, Johnson made a thinly veiled reference to Gaetz’s 2008 arrest on charges of driving under the influence on his way back from Swamp, a nightclub in Florida.

“The pot calling the kettle black is not something that we should do,” Johnson said as laughter rippled through the hearing room.

“I don’t know what members, if any, have had any problems with substance abuse, been busted in a DUI, I don’t know,” Johnson added. “But if I did, I wouldn’t raise it against anyone on this committee.”

As Gaetz looked on, Johnson said, “I don’t think it’s proper.”

!!! After @mattgaetz brings up Hunter Biden's drug problems, @RepHankJohnson alludes to Gaetz's DUI and says, "the pot calling the kettle black is not something we should do. I don't know which members, if any … have been busted in DUI. But if I did, I wouldn't raise it." pic.twitter.com/fHgxNUQ0Tg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2019

Gaetz responded to Johnson’s criticisms afterward, telling CNN, “I didn’t pay much attention to it … I’m focused on the president … I don’t think Americans are hanging on a traffic incident I had a decade ago.”

The back-and-forth was in a House Judiciary Committee hearing debating two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Trump is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with his efforts to strongarm Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election while withholding vital military aid and a White House meeting.

The Democratic-controlled committee and House of Representatives are expected to pass the articles. If Trump is impeached, the process will move to the Senate for a trial. The Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, is unlikely to convict the president and remove him from office.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.