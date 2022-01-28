Foam dye changes your hair color in minutes

We test out the Hally Color Cloud, a demipermanent, ammonia-free hair-dye foam.

Color Cloud has three simple steps: mix, apply, then rinse out with shampoo after 30 minutes.

The color depends on your starting shade, but is an effective and simple way to dye hair at home.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Caroline Aghajanian: We’ve done a lot of hair-dye videos, but never with a product quite like this one. This is the Hally Color Cloud hair-dye foam, and it’s supposed to be mess-free, ammonia-free, and demipermanent. This product is interesting because the foam comes out white, and I’ve never seen a hair dye like that. So let’s see how it works.

So, demipermanent is right in the middle of semipermanent and permanent hair dye. It should last four to six weeks or, depending on how much you wash your hair, about 25 washes.

This is the kit, and inside you’ll have the foam, and you’ll have the color that you mix together, and you also get some gloves and hair clips. And while you wait 30 minutes for your color to process, you also have this fun stress putty and under-eye patches. The color I got was Cola Coaster, and it’s described as “soft, milky brown,” which is a big change from the blond I have now. So I’m curious if it’s going to work well. I don’t know!

In the instructions it says if you have longer hair you have to section it into three parts. So, like, two top buns and leave the bottom kind of loose. So I’m going to do that right now. I think I’m going to use their little clips, ’cause they’re kind of cute. I’m also going to put some Vaseline around my forehead and ears just to make sure I don’t stain my skin.

So, you have to mix these two ingredients together. Pour this little one in here. It says, “Give the pump bottle a quick two-second shake to activate your Color Cloud.” OK. Definitely more than two seconds. I think it should be nice and foamy now.

[foam sounds]

There’s still a lot of foam left in the bottle, so I’m going around to do a second pass, but I think there’s a lot of product in this little thing if you have, like, longer or thicker hair. But, of course, only the wash will tell what it really does.

It does look a lot darker already. Oh, gosh. It looks dark. I’ve come to the dark side, everyone.

I definitely think a foam hair dye is probably better than a liquid one, because I noticed that it kept its texture every time I applied it to my head and I wanted to kind of massage it into the hair, and I feel like liquid is just a lot messier and kind of slips down everywhere. And there’s definitely a lot of product in this little tiny bottle, So, yeah, this was a pretty easy process.

So, we have to wait 30 minutes for it to process, and I think I’ll play with some of the stuff that they gave me. Weeeeeeeee.

So, grand reveal. Natural light. OK. So, it’s not as dark as I thought it was going to be, but I kind of like it! It doesn’t look like there’s any patches. I’m going to go style my hair and see how it looks after. So, this is the final hair color, and I think it looks really nice. I don’t notice any patchy spots, I think it applied really evenly, and my hair feels so soft. I know when I was washing it, I was so surprised at how silky it was. And now, after styling it, it just, it doesn’t feel damaged or burned. it just, it doesn’t feel damaged or burned. Usually it takes, like, a day or two or another wash to make it feel healthier, but my hair feels super healthy. I’m also going to include a clip of what my hair looks like 30 days later to see how much the color has faded.

So, it’s been about a month since I first dyed my hair. It’s probably been about 15 washes or so. The blond definitely fought its way through, so it’s a lot lighter than before. But I’ve noticed in the root part where I didn’t have much bleach it’s still pretty like that nice soft brown color. I really like it. I feel like it’s not completely out yet, but it definitely has washed off quite a bit.

For me, this is one of the most pleasant at-home hair-dyeing experiences I’ve had, and I think the color came out better than anything I’ve tried before, so I definitely think it’s worth a try.