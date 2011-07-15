DeMint Will Use "Every Tool In Senate" To Block McConnell Debt Limit Plan

South Carolina Republican Sen. Jim DeMint says he will do everything in his power to prevent the “last-ditch” debt limit increase plan floated by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).



“I’ll use every tool in Senate to stop passage of “Plan B” blank check debt limit increase,” the tea-party kingmaker said in a tweet Friday morning.

“No Republican was elected to give President Obama more power and that’s what this plan does,” he added.

