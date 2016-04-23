Go inside Demi Moore's elegant $75 million Upper West Side penthouse

As of today, it has been one year since Demi Moore’s six-bedroom penthouse atop the San Remo building first hit the market with an astonishing $75 million asking price. If the 7,000-square-foot unit sells for anywhere near its asking price, it will smash the current $26.4 million sales record at the building.
Moore bought the penthouse in 1990 — the same year her movie “Ghost” grossed over $500 million at the box office — with her former beau Bruce Willis, along with a lobby-level, two-bedroom maisonette, which is included in the listing.
“We looked at everything on the park, Fifth Avenue, Central Park South and Central Park West, and there was just nothing like it,” Moore told the New York Times last year. “The location, architecture and history of the San Remo were on a completely different level.”
Moore certainly isn’t the only celebrity to have graced the San Remo’s oh-so-fancy terrazzo floors. Residents have included the likes of Tiger Woods, Steven Spielberg, Donna Karan, Dustin Hoffman, Diane Keaton and Rita Hayworth. Someone you definitely won’t see though is Madonna, who applied to buy an apartment in the building in 1985, but was rejected by the co-op board — despite its reputation for relatively lenient standards.
So to mark Moore’s listing anniversary, broker Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group gave LLNYC the grand tour of PH26C.
Built in 1930, the San Remo at 145-146 Central Park West, nestled between 74th and 75th Streets, is arguably one of the most iconic buildings on the entire perimeter of Central Park. Designed by Emery Roth, the twin-peaked landmark is split between two separate entrances and two lobbies, in service of the individual towers.
But it's the south tower that holds the grandest residences, according to Modlin. That means that Moore's penthouse crowning the south tower, and stretching across the 26th, 27th and 28th floors, may just be the grandest of them all.
Enter the lobby at 145 Central Park West, waltz into one of the San Remo's gilded Art Deco elevators and exit on the 26th floor. This is 'the public level' of Moore's triplex. The spacious living room enjoys three exposures, more than 20 feet of Central Park frontage and an impressive turquoise ceramic tile fireplace. The library sits on the southeast corner of the tower overlooking both Central Park and the city, and if you take a glance up to the ceiling you'll spot some of the San Remo's original and elaborate plaster moulding.
Off the library is the dining room with its huge and decadent crystal chandelier and an eat-in kitchen, which has views north to the George Washington Bridge.
One of the key benefits of living in a tower is not having to share any common walls. Modlin described it as, 'living amongst the park and the sky.'
Ascend the wooden stairs -- complete with movie star scuffs -- in the entrance foyer, and you reach the 27th floor, also known as 'the bedroom floor.' It originally contained four master suites and three staff rooms, but two of those staff rooms have since been combined to create a fifth master suite. Further renovations were planned but Moore decided not to complete them before selling.
The penthouse hasn't been occupied for some time and the lack of decoration and furniture in the home makes it seem a little cold. However, if you head upstairs once more, the penthouse's charms become truly apparent.
The 28th floor is 'the entertaining floor', and its 16-foot ceilings allow for a mezzanine, housing a bedroom, kitchen and bathroom. The lower level holds comfy padded sofas, twin projectors and a descending screen. The jaw-dropper is the huge double-level windows, which stand out even more against the room's Art Deco-style wooden walls and fixtures.
Head out of the big glass doors and you'll be on a private terrace that wraps almost completely around the tower, offering stunning views of Central Park, its boating lake, downtown and across the Hudson river. To catch a glimpse northward you'll have to peer around the San Remo's other tower -- Bono's penthouse obscures the view.
