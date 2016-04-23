Go inside Demi Moore's elegant $75 million Upper West Side penthouse

As of today, it has been one year since Demi Moore’s six-bedroom penthouse atop the San Remo building first hit the market with an astonishing $75 million asking price. If the 7,000-square-foot unit sells for anywhere near its asking price, it will smash the current $26.4 million sales record at the building.

Moore bought the penthouse in 1990 — the same year her movie “Ghost” grossed over $500 million at the box office — with her former beau Bruce Willis, along with a lobby-level, two-bedroom maisonette, which is included in the listing.

“We looked at everything on the park, Fifth Avenue, Central Park South and Central Park West, and there was just nothing like it,” Moore told the New York Times last year. “The location, architecture and history of the San Remo were on a completely different level.”

Moore certainly isn’t the only celebrity to have graced the San Remo’s oh-so-fancy terrazzo floors. Residents have included the likes of Tiger Woods, Steven Spielberg, Donna Karan, Dustin Hoffman, Diane Keaton and Rita Hayworth. Someone you definitely won’t see though is Madonna, who applied to buy an apartment in the building in 1985, but was rejected by the co-op board — despite its reputation for relatively lenient standards.

So to mark Moore’s listing anniversary, broker Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group gave LLNYC the grand tour of PH26C.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.