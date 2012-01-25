Demi Moore Rushed To Hospital For Substance Abuse

Demi Moore was rushed to the hospital for substance abuse late last night, according to TMZ.



After a 911 call was placed from Moore’s Los Angeles home at 10:45 PM Monday, paramedics assesed the 49-year-old actress and transported her to an LA-area hospital.

A rep for Moore confirmed to TMZ, “Because of the stresses in her life right now, Demi has chosen to seek professional assistance to treat her exhaustion and improve her overall health. She looks forward to getting well and is grateful for the support of her family and friends.”

In November, Moore and her much younger husband, Ashton Kutcher, announced they were splitting after allegations that he was cheating.

