Demi Moore Returns To Twitter While Nicki Minaj Says A Hasty Goodbye—Here's Today's Buzz

- APDemi Moore has returned to Twitter with this odd post while Nicki Minaj has left Twitter and her 11 million followers: “Like seriously, its but so much a person can take. Good f**king bye.”
- Meanwhile, former “That 70’s Show” co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are not dating—or so say their reps.
- Rihanna goes on a beach vacation and makes it her personal photoshoot—with dozens of bikini shots via her Twitter account.
- A disabled woman is suing Johnny Depp after claiming his security guards assaulted her at an Iggy Pop concert in December.
- Add DreamWorks to the list of providers added to Walmart’s Vudu service. Starting today, Vudu allows customers to convert select DVD and Blu-Rays to digital copies for $2 each.
- More movie news. Google has added 600 MGM titles for availibility on both YouTube and Google Play.
- A $130 check for the rights to Superman from 1938 sold for $160,000 online.
- Debra Messing, Maria Menounos and Leslie Bibb get butt naked for Allure. But it’s in black and white so that means it’s tasteful, right?
