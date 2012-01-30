How Demi Moore Went From Hollywood's Highest Paid Actress To Hospitalization

In the 1980s, a young Demi Moore quickly turned her “General Hospital” TV stardom into a full fledged movie career that made her one of the top actors of the decade, part of a group the media dubbed the Brat Pack.



By 1990, with a $12 million per film paycheck, Moore was the highest paid actress in Hollywood and remained so with box office hits such as “Ghost,” “A Few Good Men” and “G.I. Jane.”

After marrying husband number two, Bruce Willis, in 1987, the couple had three daughters together and enjoyed a family life outside of Hollywood at their shared Idaho home.

With the break up of their marriage in 1998, Moore re-entered Hollywood as a hot mama, taking on roles such as a scorned, seriously toned angel in 2003’s “Charlie’s Angels” and dating a slew of younger men in her personal life.

In 2003, Moore met Ashton Kutcher, sixteen years her junior, and surprised everyone when their 2005 marriage lasted a whopping six years—until it came crashing down in late 2011 amidst rumours that Kutcher was cheating.

Since then, Moore has been on an apparent downward spiral that last week landed her in the hospital.

But whether it’s a “Striptease” for theatre-goers or her Twitter followers, we know Demi Moore is always good for a bikini-clad comeback and we’re rooting for her to get well soon.

