IT'S OFFICIAL: Demi Moore Is Finally Divorcing Ashton Kutcher

After six years of marragie, Demi Moore is finally divorcing Ashton Kutcher.Her publicist released this statement from the 49-year-old actress:



It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton. As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life. This is a trying time for me and my family, and so I would ask for the same compassion and privacy that you would give to anyone going through a similar situation.

This marks the end of months of speculation regarding the couple.

It also means Kutcher’s bad month, during which he gave up his Twitter after a huge gaffe regarding Joe Paterno, just got even worse.

In fact, whoever’s running his Twitter just tweeted this:

