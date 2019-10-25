Demi Moore implied that ex-husband Bruce Willis didn't deserve to earn more than her in the one movie they shot together

AP Demi Moore with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Demi Moore implied that ex-husband Bruce Willis was paid more than her in “Mortal Thoughts,” the one film they made together.

Appearing on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” this week, Moore was asked as part of a truth-or-dare style game: “Who is an actor you’ve worked with, who got paid more money than you that didn’t deserve to?”

Faced with the prospect of taking a shot of hot sauce if she didn’t answer, Moore said: “I’d have to say Bruce Willis.”

She then backtracked, saying: “I can’t say that he didn’t deserve it.”

You can watch the exchange below.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Demi Moore implied her ex-husband Bruce Willis didn’t deserve to be paid more than her during the only film they starred in together.

The actress was cornered by a question about Hollywood’s gender pay gap during James Corden’s truth-or-dare type segment, Spill Your Guts, when she appeared on “The Late Late Show” this week.

The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube James Cordon asking Demi Moore about which male co-star didn’t deserve to be paid more than her.

“You are viewed as a pioneer for equal pay for women in Hollywood… Who is an actor you’ve worked with who got paid more money than you that didn’t deserve to?” Corden asked her.

Looking a little blindsighted, Moore initially hesitated and laughed: “Where do I start the list?”

Faced with the choice of either answering the question or taking a shot of one of the world’s spiciest hot sauces, she went on: “I don’t know if I can say he didn’t deserve, that’s not up to me to say … I’d say Bruce Willis.”

Willis and Moore were married for 12 years from the late 1987 and have three children together.

The pair only ever shot one film together, the 1991 thriller “Mortal Thoughts” – so it must be the one Moore was referring to.

As Corden tried to coax out more details, Moore laughed and began backtracking, saying: “I said I can’t say that he didn’t deserve it.”

“Well then you’re not answering the question,” Corden said.

“I can’t say it,” she said, then braved the hot sauce to avoid adding more fuel to the fire.

You can watch the full clip here:

Elsewhere in the game, Corden was forced to admit he lied to Demi Moore about reading her new memoir, “Inside Out.”

“I haven’t read it. I’m sorry, I was trying to make you feel better. I should have read it,” he said, before taking a bite out of cow blood and pork tongue jelly.

“Inside Out” sees Moore write about her life – and her eight-year marriage to Ashton Kutcher – candidly opening up about being raped at the age of 15, about blaming herself for miscarrying Kutcher’s baby, and about regretting having threesomes with him.

Read more

James Corden was forced to admit he lied to Demi Moore about reading her book

Demi Moore blamed herself for miscarrying her baby with Ashton Kutcher, and says it reignited her drinking problem

Demi Moore says Ashton Kutcher was too young to understand her grief after she miscarried during their marriage

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.