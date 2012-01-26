Demi Moore Battling Anorexia And Substance Abuse — Here's Today's Buzz

Photo: @Rihanna/Twitter
- Rihanna tweets new “Thug Life” tattoo.
- Jenelle from “Teen mum 2” is the roommate from hell.
- Former “Melrose Place” star Lisa Rinna is penning a book about sex.
- Demi Moore is reportedly in treatment for anorexia and substance abuse after her collapse Monday.
- How did The Artist’s Bérénice Bejo celebrate her Oscar nomination with the family? Wine and apple juice!
- Brad Pitt celebrated his Oscar win, too, by announcing pancakes for everyone.
- It was an Aspen ski vacation that was the final straw for Heidi Klum and Seal’s relationship.
