Demi Moore Battling Anorexia And Substance Abuse — Here's Today's Buzz

Kirsten Acuna

Photo: @Rihanna/Twitter

  • Rihanna tweets new “Thug Life” tattoo.
  • Jenelle from “Teen mum 2” is the roommate from hell.
  • Former “Melrose Place” star Lisa Rinna is penning a book about sex.
  • Demi Moore is reportedly in treatment for anorexia and substance abuse after her collapse Monday.
  • How did The Artist’s Bérénice Bejo celebrate her Oscar nomination with the family? Wine and apple juice!
  • Brad Pitt celebrated his Oscar win, too, by announcing pancakes for everyone.
  • It was an Aspen ski vacation that was the final straw for Heidi Klum and Seal’s relationship.

 

