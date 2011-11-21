Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It was a week of goodbyes.Some were happy (Regis Philbin earned a star-studded farewell tribute), some were sad (Demi Moore announced divorce plans), and some panicked TV audiences (where did “Community” go?!).



But most importantly, People Magazine learned a very necessary lesson:

Never, ever overlook Ryan Gosling.

Or his fans will find you. And occupy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.