Here Are This Week's Winners And Losers In Hollywood

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
It was a week of goodbyes.Some were happy (Regis Philbin earned a star-studded farewell tribute), some were sad (Demi Moore announced divorce plans), and some panicked TV audiences (where did “Community” go?!).
But most importantly, People Magazine learned a very necessary lesson:
Never, ever overlook Ryan Gosling.
Or his fans will find you. And occupy.
The woman behind the Gaga is out of a job.
Lady Gaga cut ties with her creative director Laurieann Gibson this week, amid 'rumours' of creative differences.
The two had been working together since 2007.
Look who just landed a new gig!
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that Ricky Gervais will return as host of the Golden Globes.
The choice is both controversial, given his insult-ridden hosting last year, and totally predictable.
The network freaked out 'Community' fans this week after it left the cult favourite off of its mid-season schedule.
This isn't an official cancellation!
But just in case, we suggest NBC take a look at a few reasons to not cancel the series.
Don't say we didn't warn you.
Bye, Regis!
The talk show host celebrated his final episode of 'Live! With Regis and Kelly' with a star-studded tribute and an emotional speech from Kelly Ripa.
Cue the tears.
Meet Jason James Murphy.
He successfully casts child actors in mega-blockbusters like 'Super 8.'
Oh, and he's also a registered sex offender who was convicted of kidnapping an 8-year-old boy.
Not to worry, Paramount Pictures 'promises' to perform background checks on anyone who works with child actors in the future.
Sounds like a plan!
Elisabeth Hasselbeck accomplished the impossible: she made Bill Maher look like the victim.
After their nasty catfight on 'The View' over a joke Maher made months ago, he thanked Hasselbeck on the 'Late Show' for making him look good.
Sorry, Leo.
In addition to those scathing reviews by critics for 'J. Edgar,' we spotted people walking out of the theatre halfway through the movie.
After catching heat this week for visiting a Los Angeles-area elementary school and reading to students, the porn star-turned-actress took to 'The View' to defend herself.
Grey managed to hold her own with the show's chatty hosts, while sounding smart and keeping calm.
We're impressed.
Oh dear.
Not only did Mariah Yeater (unsurprisingly) drop her claim that Justin Bieber was the father of her baby, but the Biebs is firing back with his own suit.
With that photo hacking scandal behind her, ScarJo is ready for her next project.
The actress confirmed plans this week to direct an adaptation of Truman Capote's novella 'Summer's Crossing.'
Protesters occupied Time Inc. over People Magazine's choice of Bradley Cooper as this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive.'
The problem? Bradley Cooper is NOT Ryan Gosling.
We couldn't agree more.
She may be down one husband, but at least she can put all of those cheating rumours, weight speculation, and 'Punk'd' re-runs behind her.
So we say, winner.
Now, about that Twitter handle...
