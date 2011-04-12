Do Demi Moore And Ashton Kutcher's Human Trafficking Videos Seem A Little Too Cheerful To Anyone Else?

Don’t get us wrong: Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher are genuinely devoted to ending child sex slavery.



Through their charity, DNAFoundation, they’ve been able to spread awareness, comfort victims, and contribute to Congressional hearings.

But these “Real Men” videos — starring actors like Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn — feel awkwardly lighthearted.

We get it — they’re a fresh, funny means of directing attention towards the cause.

It just feels like between the bubbly music, cute antics and requisite hot actress at the end, the cause has an awful lot to compete with.

Video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

