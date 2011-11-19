29 Years In The Life Of Demi Moore

Demi Moore announced Thursday that she would be divorcing her husband of six years, Ashton Kutcher.
This comes at the end of a long few months for the couple, marked by cheating allegations. The beginning of Moore and Kutcher wasn’t easy either — he’s sixteen years younger than she is and no one took them seriously.
But cheer up!
Moore has had a long career in Hollywood.
She was one of the highest paid actresses of the ’90s and starred in a slew of successful movies including “Ghost” and “Indecent Proposal.”
Demi Moore was born on November 11, 1962. She had a tough childhood -- she was frequently sick and her parents were alcoholics.
In 1980, she married singer Freddie Moore. She was only 18! Demi's always had a thing for huge age differences...he was 12 years older than her. The marriage lasted four years.
In 1985, she became an official member of the Brat Pack when she starred in St. Elmo's Fire with Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, and Ally Sheedy. We'd like to point out that Ashton Kutcher wasn't allowed to see this movie, since he was only 7 when it came out.
Moore married Bruce Willis in 1987, who is seven years her senior. They have three children together.
When she was seven months pregnant with her second child in 1991, Moore posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair, sparking a ton of controversy for both her and the magazine.
And in 2003, she started dating Ashton Kutcher, who is 16 years her junior. (He's actually closer in age to her daughter, Rumer than he is to her.)
But, the happy couple remained friends with her ex. They've posed in a ton of pictures together and Demi and Ashton have even stayed at Willis' vacation home. It made us all really uncomfortable.
Amid allegations of Ashton's infidelity, Demi Moore announced this week that she is splitting from her husband of six years.
