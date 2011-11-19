29 Years In The Life Of Demi Moore

Demi Moore announced Thursday that she would be divorcing her husband of six years, Ashton Kutcher.



This comes at the end of a long few months for the couple, marked by cheating allegations. The beginning of Moore and Kutcher wasn’t easy either — he’s sixteen years younger than she is and no one took them seriously.

But cheer up!

Moore has had a long career in Hollywood.

She was one of the highest paid actresses of the ’90s and starred in a slew of successful movies including “Ghost” and “Indecent Proposal.”

