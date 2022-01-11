Demi Lovato unveiled a massive spider tattoo on the side of their head

Demi Lovato performs at the premiere of ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil’ on March 22, 2021. Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato recently got a new tattoo of a black spider on the side of their head.

The singer shared a video on Instagram showing off the design, inked by celebrity artist Doctor Woo.

Lovato also shared a quote about “Grandmother Spider,” apparently adapted from a Cherokee myth.

Demi Lovato recently debuted a new tattoo of a large black spider on the side of their head.

The “Melon Cake” singer shared a video showing off the new ink on Instagram, which is timestamped at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday. The realistic design sits just above Lovato’s right ear in a shaved patch of hair.

Lovato tagged celebrity artist Doctor Woo, who has also tattooed celebrities like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Lovato also shared a short quote on their Instagram story, which seems to reveal the tattoo’s inspiration.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things,” Lovato wrote against a plain black background. “She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.”

The quote appears in a story titled “Grandmother Spider Brings the Light,” which is based on a well-known Cherokee myth. According to some sources online, Grandmother Spider is a creation goddess that appears in many Native American traditions.

Back in 2017, Lovato said they took a DNA test that revealed Native American ancestry, in addition to their “mainly Spanish” heritage.

The spider joins Lovato’s growing collection of symbolic tattoos, which includes a butterfly on their neck and a fallen angel on their upper back.