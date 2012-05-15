Demi Lovato Officially Joins 'X Factor' As Fourth Judge—Here's Today's Buzz

- ShutterstockDemi Lovato,19, has officially signed on as the fourth judge on “X Factor”—joining Simon Cowell, L.A. Reid and Britney Spears.
- “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland gets a kidney transplant from her dad after a lifelong battle with kidney dysplasia.
- Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel swap spit courtside at the Lakers playoff game. But they weren’t the only ones! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also indulged in some serious PDA. Someone should tell Kim she was a little overdressed for a basketball game.
- Sofia Vergara and boyfriend Nick Loeb split after he was “overbearing and smothering,” according to People.
- Breaking news—Russell Brand unfollows ex-wife Katy Perry on Twitter! But Perry was the first to click “unfollow.”
- Jennifer Hudson visits Six Flags with a smile after William Balfour was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Hudson’s mum, brother, and nephew.
- Justin Bieber, Natalie Portman, Andy Samberg, Justin Timberlake, Usher and Michael Bolton all make cameo’s in Saturday Night Live’s 100th digital short. Watch below.
Now watch this week’s newest movie trailers >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.