Demi Lovato drops new self-love ballad 'Still Have Me' 6 days after ending her engagement to Max Ehrich

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato has erased all evidence of her relationship with Max Ehrich on social media.

Demi Lovato shared a new song via social media on Wednesday, mere days after news broke that she has ended her engagement.

“Music is always there for me,” she wrote alongside the release.

The song, titled “Still Have Me,” appears to address her failed relationship with actor Max Ehrich.

“I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back,” she sings in the first verse. “And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I ever had.”

The chorus strikes a more optimistic tone: “I don’t have much but at least I still have me / And that’s all I need.”

According to People, Lovato initiated the breakup because she discovered Ehrich’s intentions “weren’t genuine.”

News broke on Thursday that Lovato and Ehrich, who apparently began dating in March, had ended their two-month engagement. A source close to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer confirmed the reports to Insider, though Lovato herself has yet to explicitly address the breakup.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source told People.

People also reports that Lovato initiated the breakup because she began to question Ehrich’s “intentions.”

“It was very hurtful to Demi when she realised that Max’s intentions weren’t genuine,” an anonymous source told the magazine. “Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision.”

Many fans have speculated that Ehrich was interested in using Lovato to boost his own celebrity. Their breakup comes shortly after old “thirst tweets” from Ehrich went viral, which saw him pining for multiple famous women, including Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus.

At the time, Lovato claimed the tweets were fake. She has since scrubbed her Instagram of all photos with her ex-fiancÃ©.

â€³It was hard for Demi to admit she made a mistake when it came to Max,” a source told People.

