Demi Lovato said that she 'loves going on adventures' with boyfriend Max Ehrich. Here's a complete timeline of their relationship.

Demi Lovato/Instagram Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich confirmed their relationship in 2020.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s romance has been heating up over the past few months.

In March 2020, multiple outlets reported that the 27-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and the 29-year-old “Young and the Restless” star were dating. It’s unclear when or how the two stars met, but they have been inseparable since going public with their relationship.

They have also been quarantining at Lovato’s house amid the coronavirus pandemic and have posted plenty of photos together on social media.

Keep reading for a complete timeline of Lovato and Ehrich’s relationship.

In early March 2020, Lovato said that she was single.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM Demi Lovato told Ellen DeGeneres that she was single

“I was on dating apps for a while, but as I’ve spent some time with myself over the past couple months, I realised that I am the type of person that will find any way to regulate when I’m sad or lonely or whatever,” Lovato said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

She added: “I have to fight those battles on my own, and I can’t let somebody come in and fix those issues for me. So right now I’m single and spending my Saturday nights by myself.”

She also spoke about her relationship status in a cover story for the May 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

“I’ve never felt more loved,” Lovato said during the interview, which was conducted in early March. “Which is really cool because I’m single as all hell right now.”

The “Skyscraper” singer’s previous relationship with model Austin Wilson reportedly ended in December 2019 after a few months.

Fans suspected that Lovato and Ehrich were dating after they noticed the Grammy-nominated singer liking and commenting on his Instagram posts.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich began interacting with each other on social media in March 2020.

Ehrich alluded to their relationship throughout March by posting graffiti of Albert Einstein holding a “love is the answer” sign, sharing poems about love, and dedicating a post to “mi armour” (which translates to “my love”) – all of which Lovato liked on Instagram.

The “Confident” singer also began writing flirty comments on his photos.

In response to a shirtless photo of Ehrich, which he captioned “when u realise u should have packed more for your quarantine stay,” Lovato wrote: “Fine by me…”

On March 24, Ehrich posted a black-and-white video of himself singing Coldplay’s “Yellow” while playing the piano. In his caption, he wrote: “4D,” followed by a rose emoji and a heart, presumably dedicating the cover to Lovato.

On March 25, 2020, Us Weekly and other publications reported that Lovato and Ehrich were dating.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich reportedly met in 2020.

It’s unclear how or when the two stars began dating, but an unnamed source told Us Weekly that they “met a few weeks ago.”

People and E! News also confirmed that they were dating, with the latter publication reporting that Lovato and Ehrich “have been seeing each other for a few weeks now” and were quarantined together amid the spread of the coronavirus.

A source told E! News that Ehrich was “a good influence on Demi, and they have a lot in common,” in addition to having mutual friends.

A few days later, Lovato unintentionally crashed Ehrich’s Instagram livestream, further fuelling dating reports.

Max Ehrich/Instagram Demi Lovato accidentally crashed Max Ehrich’s livestream.

During the Instagram live, Ehrich was seated at a piano when Lovato approached, unaware that he was recording. He whispered, “I’m on live,” and she quickly covered herself with her blanket and ran out of the frame.

You can watch the moment, which was reposted by Twitter account @PopCrave, here.

The couple has been quarantined together amid the pandemic and documenting their romance on social media.

Demi Lovato/Instagram Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich in a series of mirror selfies shared on her Instagram story in May 2020.

Since Ehrich began staying with Lovato, they have both been posting plenty of photos with each other (and with Lovato’s dogs named Batman and Cinderella) or images they have snapped of the other person.

The stars also frequently comment on each other’s posts and have been spotted on grocery runs together.

A source told E! News that “they have really gotten to know each other on a different level” since self-isolating together.

“She is feeling great and loves being with him,” the source added. “He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It’s going great and they both see it moving in a serious direction. She has loved having him at her house and trying out living together. So far, it’s working very well.”

In April 2020, a source told E! News that Ehrich “is very much in love with Demi and is infatuated with her.”

Demi Lovato/Instagram Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich in a selfie shared on Instagram in May 2020.

The source also shot down engagement speculation, saying, “It’s still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other.”

The couple appeared in the music video for Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s duet, titled “Stuck With U.”

Ariana Grande/YouTube Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato in the music video for ‘Stuck With U.’

The video, which included celebrity cameos and fan-submitted footage, was released on May 8, 2020, with the money from the track benefiting the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Lovato posted a snippet of the music video on her Instagram and wrote: “Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell…”

Meanwhile, Ehrich wrote, “my whole heart.”

Ehrich had a crush on Lovato years before they started dating.

Craig Barritt/WireImage; Demi Lovato/Instagram On the left is Max Ehrich in March 2011. On the right is a screenshot of a tweet Ehrich posted that year about now-girlfriend Demi Lovato, which she posted on her Instagram story in 2020.

In December 2011, the “Sweet/Vicious” actor tweeted: “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant….”

In May 2020, Lovato posted a screenshot of the tweet on her Instagram story and wrote, “We love a little manifestation.”

In June 2020, Us Weekly reported that Lovato and Ehrich “were talking about getting engaged.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic The two stars have reportedly had discussions about getting engaged.

“Her family really likes him,” a source told the publication. “He’ll likely propose within the next couple of months, but when quarantine is over.”

The source added that “Demi has been aware and in on the fact that Max wants to propose and is so excited.”

Lovato and Ehrich shared PDA-filled photos from their visit to Joshua Tree National Park in California.

Demi Lovato/Instagram Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato spent a ‘magical weekend’ together enjoying nature.

“Had an amazing weekend in the magical desert of Joshua Tree with my love @maxehrich,” Lovato wrote on Instagram. “I went to work on a project but it was so nice to get away for a couple days.. thank you for making me so happy my dear.. I love going on adventures with you.”

She also gave a shout-out to her security guard for “bein our third wheel” and snapping all the photos of the couple.

Ehrich posted similar photos on his Instagram account, writing: “magical weekend in Joshua Tree with the love of my life.”

He also revealed that one of the photos of the couple is now the lock screen image on his phone.

Lovato said that she feels “unconditionally loved and accepted” by Ehrich in a heartfelt post celebrating his 29th birthday in June 2020.

Demi Lovato/Instagram Demi Lovato wrote a sweet message in honour of Max Ehrich’s 29th birthday.

The “I Love Me” singer posted a series of images on Instagram and wrote: “Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN. We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F— if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!”

Lovato continued: “I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before.. I can’t explain it or you.. you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous..”

She also said that the actor is “such a positive lil beam of light in my life.”

