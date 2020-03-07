Demi Lovato's new music video is packed with hidden references. Here's every detail you may have missed.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp Demi Lovato rose to fame as a Disney Channel star.

Demi Lovato released the music video for her new track “I Love Me.”

The video is filled with references to the highs and lows of her career, from her breakthrough role in 2008’s “Camp Rock” to her near-fatal overdose 10 years later.

Demi Lovato paid homage to her past in her recently-released music video for “I Love Me.”

The 27-year-old singer drew inspiration from her Disney Channel roots, her family, her relationships, and her near-fatal overdose that occurred in 2018. Lovato also showed that she’s come a long way since her breakthrough role in “Camp Rock,” which led to pop stardom and several solo studio albums.

Here are all the details, references, and Easter eggs you might have missed in her new music video.

At the start of the video, three versions of Lovato appear and two begin fighting with each other, which alludes to the singer’s personal battles with her demons.

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato fights herself in the music video for ‘I Love Me.’

While the two people fight, another version of Lovato remains in the corner while trying to meditate and stay calm amid the chaos.

One of the versions of Lovato is wearing clothing from Fabletics, the activewear company that she released a collection for.

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato collaborated with Fabletics for her own clothing collection.

The Fabletics logo appears in a quick shot in the music video. Lovato’s collection (comprised of leggings, bras, and tank tops)came out in 2017 and she starred in several commercials for it.

After one version of Lovato is victorious in the fight, she holds up a gold belt, which is a nod to her MMA background.

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato is big MMA fan.

Lovato got a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 2017 and spoke about her interest in that technique, in addition to mixed martial arts, in an interview with Self magazine that year. The singer also shared videos from her jiu-jitsu training and revealed that she accidentally knocked out her coach’s tooth during practice.

Lovato was also previously linked to an MMA fighter named Luke Rockhold in 2016.

Two little girls are shown wearing bandanas and walking with a woman who’s presumably their mum.

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato’s older sister is named Dallas Lovato.

The moment is a nod to Lovato, her older sister named Dallas Lovato, and her mum, Dianna De La Garza. Plus, the appearances of the three people closely resemble a childhood photo of the family.

De La Garza also tweeted about the scene, telling a fan: “I feel like I was looking for an audition address lol my doppelgänger is beautiful!!”

Another scene shows a woman with short, dark hair dressed in all black attire and accompanied by bodyguards.

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato’s music video for ‘I Love Me’ has a nod to her ‘Confident’ album.

She’s seen wearing a black lace bodysuit and sunglasses.

The look is a reference to her “Confident” era and album that was released in 2015.

Alexander Tamargo/WireImage Demi Lovato performing in Florida in July 2016.

The outfit bears a close resemblance to an ensemble worn by Lovato during her 2016 coheadling tour with Nick Jonas, titled The Future Now Tour.

Present-day Lovato walks by a girl and three boys who are playing instruments on the street.

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato’s music video for ‘I Love Me’ had a ‘Camp Rock’ nod.

The girl has long, brown hair and bangs, wearing a magenta top and black pants while holding a microphone.

Meanwhile, a curly-haired boy wearing a flannel shirt holds a red guitar as he talks to her. Behind him, you can see another boy by a drum kit, wearing a black V-neck shirt. The third boy, to the left of the frame, is seen wearing a white dress shirt and a grey vest.

The outfits mirror those worn by Lovato and the Jonas Brothers in their 2008 Disney Channel movie “Camp Rock.”

Disney Channel Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers starred in ‘Camp Rock.’

Lovato played an aspiring singer-songwriter named Mitchie Torres. The Jonas Brothers portrayed a fictional ground called Connect 3, comprised of siblings Shane (Joe Jonas), Nate (Nick Jonas), and Jason Grey (Kevin Jonas).

The movie skyrocketed Lovato to fame and turned her into a reigned Disney Channel queen. Lovato went on to briefly date on-screen love interest Joe, but the movie also sparked her friendship with Nick.

She walks by three men wearing coordinating gold jackets.

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato’s music video for ‘I Love Me’ references the Jonas Brothers.

She smiles as she cuts through them, then gives side-eye.

Fans think that in that moment, Lovato was acknowledging her friendship with the Jonas Brothers, but also throwing a little shade.

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato seemingly throws shade in her music video for ‘I Love Me.’

At the peak of their Disney Channel fame, Lovato and the Jonas Brothers were close. She also opened up for one of their tours and toured with Nick when they pursued solo projects. Lovato and Nick even collaborated on a song called “Avalanche” for his self-titled 2014 album.

Lovato’s friendship with the band has since fizzled out though. In July 2018, Nick addressed Lovato’s overdose on Twitter, writing: “Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi. All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter.”

But months later, fans realised that she was no longer following Nick on Instagram, despite still following Joe and Kevin.

It’s unclear what caused the stars to drift apart, but Lovato and Nick previously had the same manager, Phil McIntyre. She’s since signed Scooter Braun as her manager. During an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March 2020, Lovato said that her team monitored her food intake, which led her to feeling “controlled” and “miserable.” The singer also voiced several other complaints about her team being restrictive.

In the video, the moment could signify the “Cool for the Summer” singer being happy about the good times they shared, but also accepting that they have gone on separate paths.

The singer also references her near-fatal accidental overdose that occurred in 2018.

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato addresses her 2018 accidental overdose in the music video for ‘I Love Me.’

In the video, she walks past a girl on a stretcher and puts her hand on her. The heartfelt moment is a nod to Lovato’s health scare that took place in July 2018.

The singer made a comeback in 2020, performing an emotional song named “Anyone” (which was recorded four days prior to her overdose) during the 62nd Grammys. She also sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

A bride and groom run through the street holding hands as Lovato watches.

Demi Lovato/YouTube A married couple appears in Demi Lovato’s music video for ‘I Love Me.’

At the same time, she sings, “I wonder when ‘I love me’ is enough.”

The scene could be a nod to ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama, who’s now engaged.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco in December 2019.

Lovato was in a relationship with the “That ’70s Show” star for several years before they split in 2016. He also visited the singer in the hospital when she was recovering from her overdose.

In January 2020, Valderrama revealed on Instagram that he proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco. It’s unclear when they started dating, but they were linked in 2019.

Some of Lovato’s closest friends appear in the music video, including two she previously praised for “never leaving me in my darkest moments.”

Demi Lovato/YouTube Demi Lovato recruited some of her friends for her music video for ‘I Love Me.’

The singer shared a photo on Instagram that was taken from the set of the music video and showed her posing with a handful of people. This includes Sirah (who she collaborated with for the track “Waitin for You”) and actor Matthew Scott Montgomery (who costarred on Disney Channel’s “So Random!” with Lovato).

In May 2019, the “Anyone” singer posted a selfie with the two stars and wrote: “Thank you for never leaving me in my darkest moments, for always drying my tears.. even when they’re from watching Moana.. thank you for being loyal, honest and so grateful for every little thing.. like crying because we swam with fish/sharks/stingray and coral reef.”

Lovato called them “talented and creative” and “so supportive of me and every little thing I do.”

“You’ve travelled across the country to visit me and stayed with me at my house for days on end when I’m struggling to make sure I’m ok but most importantly you never abandoned me like others did when I was going through s—.. you were there to listen, without judgment and only love and I can never fully express what that means to me,” she added.

