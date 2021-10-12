Demi Lovato says it’s ‘derogatory’ to call extraterrestrials ‘aliens’

Demi Lovato is a known believer in life beyond Earth. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Demi Lovato is promoting their new show “Unidentified with Demi Lovato,” which explores UFOs.

Lovato said they don’t like the term “alien” as it is “derogatory” towards “anything.”

Lovato said they will never have a song entitled “aliens,” despite thinking it’s a “cool” idea.

Demi Lovato has said that they believe it’s derogatory to call extraterrestrials “aliens.”

During an interview with E! News’ The Rundown, Lovato was asked if they have an unreleased song titled “Aliens,” to which the star said no for very specific reasons.

“I do not have a song called ‘Aliens,'” Lovato, who is a known believer in extraterrestrial life, said. Lovato did say that the notion “sounds cool,” but clarified that if they were to have a song about beings from another planet or in space, the song would definitely not be called “aliens.”

“My fans should know that I do not call them aliens,” Lovato said. “Because ‘alien’ is a derogatory term for anything, even extraterrestrials, which is why I call them ETs.”

Lovato was asked again if a song like this could be on the cards for them, but the singer said no. Lovato said they weren’t considering the idea but they are “fast on [their] feet” should anything change.

“I feel like Katy Perry already did it,” Lovato added, referring to Perry’s 2011 song “E.T.”

Lovato is currently promoting their docuseries “Unidentified with Demi Lovato,” which follows Lovato with their sister Dallas and friend Matthew travelling across the US in search of the truth about UFOs.

As reported by The Independent, Lovato told Australian news outlet Pedestrian TV that the show is “a natural step” for them as they have been a firm believer of ETs their entire lives.

“I wanted to film everything that goes down when I go and search for these UFOs so that my fans can come along for the ride,” Lovato said.

The singer said they hope the show will encourage people to change their negative views around ETs and stop thinking that they are “harmful” or want to take over the planet. Lovato also reiterated her stance on the term “aliens,” too.

“I think that we have to stop calling them ‘aliens’ because ‘aliens’ is a derogatory term for anything. That’s why I like to call them ‘ETs’! So yeah, that’s a little tidbit. A little information that I learned,” Lovato said.

Lovato recently described having a “profound experience” in Joshua Tree where they claimed that they made “contact” with extraterrestrials.

“We were stargazing and we tried to do this protocol where you make contact, and all of a sudden something showed up directly above us in the sky,” Lovato said.

“I realized that my life was probably going to change in a spiritual way because I have a spiritual connection to this journey as well.”