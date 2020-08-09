Demi Lovato wore an intricate butterfly manicure and told fans it hints at a song she's writing

Zoë Ettinger
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen VogueDemi Lovato hinted at her new music with matching nail art.
  • Demi Lovato shared a picture of a detailed butterfly manicure on her Instagram story, which gave fans a hint at her new song.
  • The photo featured her acrylics with a clear, glossy coat over bright-white tips accented with pink.
  • Each of her nails was also adorned with what looked like carefully painted butterflies.
  • The “I Love Me” singer captioned the photo: “Guys I’m writing a song called butterfly rn.”
  • Lovato recently sported a bright red manicure in engagement photos that she shared on Instagram on July 23. She and her now-fiancé, Max Ehrich, have been dating since early 2020.
Demi Lovato's butterfly manicure gave fans a hint at a new song.@ddlovato/InstagramA screenshot from Demi Lovato’s Instagram story.

