Demi Lovato wore an intricate butterfly manicure and told fans it hints at a song she's writing

- Demi Lovato shared a picture of a detailed butterfly manicure on her Instagram story, which gave fans a hint at her new song.
- The photo featured her acrylics with a clear, glossy coat over bright-white tips accented with pink.
- Each of her nails was also adorned with what looked like carefully painted butterflies.
- The “I Love Me” singer captioned the photo: “Guys I’m writing a song called butterfly rn.”
- Lovato recently sported a bright red manicure in engagement photos that she shared on Instagram on July 23. She and her now-fiancé, Max Ehrich, have been dating since early 2020.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- Demi Lovato shared the first photos of her engagement ring that an expert estimates is worth at least $US1 million
- Demi Lovato shared a heartfelt Instagram post on the anniversary of her overdose, and thanked doctors for her ‘miracle day’
- Demi Lovato and fiancé Max Ehrich coordinated in classic music T-shirts and baggy jeans for their first appearance since getting engaged
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.