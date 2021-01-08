Demi Lovato faced backlash after tweeting that she was 'working on something special' in reaction to the Capitol riots

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Demi Lovato performed her new song ‘Anyone’ at the Grammys.

Singer Demi Lovato was met with pushback when she tweeted that her “heart is broken” after the Capitol Hill riots occurred in Washington, DC.

She tweeted that she was “in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.”

Twitter users swarmed her comments and mentions suggesting she find more tangible ways to push for change.

She recently released a song in October 2020 condemning President Donald Trump.

After the news of the Capitol Hill rioters in Washington, DC made national headlines on Wednesday, singer Demi Lovato tweeted that she is “in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy” and included the hashtag “#impeachtrumptonight.”

Lovato posted a screenshot of a tweet from the Black Lives Matter official Twitter page that reads, “So we all just gonna act like it’s OK that white folks are storming the Capitol with no police response. But when we are protesting to save our damn lives, the police beat the S*$T out of us. Come on y’all.”

My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying “where’s d7” or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country… pic.twitter.com/md5XPFmj2B — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 7, 2021

Protests erupted across the United States in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and many protesters were met with police violence.

In response to the organisation’s tweet, she said, “My heart is broken. It makes me [too] sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are.” She explained in the tweet that many of her fans were asking for her new album and she’s received multiple replies saying she should stick to singing “instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country.”

She followed the tweet up and wrote, “THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F–KING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.” The tweet quickly went viral and has over 27,000 likes and 18,000 retweets.

THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.#impeachtrumptonight — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 7, 2021

The former Disney Channel star was met with a mostly negative response to her tweet, with many telling her to find more tangible ways of creating change. “Open [your] wallet,” many of her followers replied to her tweet, suggesting she should donate money.

Memes and jokes were later shared at Demi’s expense. One Twitter user tweeted out a video clip from the “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” where Gia Giudice is singing a special song she wrote for her younger sister, Milania, at her birthday party.

Demi Lovato in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. pic.twitter.com/0Ov8Ok0flL — bash ????????‍♂️ (@bash0929) January 7, 2021

Lovato is no stranger to publicly denouncing President Donald Trump and his administration. In October of 2020, she released a song called “Commander in Chief” in which, she sings “If I did the things you do/ I couldn’t sleep/ Seriously, do you even know the truth?/ We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying/ While you line your pockets deep.”

