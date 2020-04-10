An 86-year-old woman with dementia was pushed and killed in an NYC emergency room over social distancing

Associated Press An emergency-room nurse in protective gear outside the Brooklyn Hospital Centre on Sunday.

Janie Marshall, 86, “lost her bearings” at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Centre in Brooklyn last month, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

When wandering the emergency room, Marshall, who had dementia, grabbed the IV pole of another patient, who pushed Marshall to the ground because she thought she had violated social-distancing guidelines, The Times said, citing law-enforcement officials. Marshall later died.

Janie Marshall, an 86-year-old woman with dementia at Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Centre in Brooklyn, had “lost her bearings” and was wandering the emergency room last month when she grabbed another patient’s IV pole for balance, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

That patient, Cassandra Lundy, became “irate” that Marshall had violated social-distancing guidelines recommending 6 feet of space between people and shoved her to the floor, The Times’Edgar Sandoval reported, citing law-enforcement officials. Marshall died three hours later.

“How do you put your hands on a 86-year-old woman?” Marshall’s grandniece, Antoinette Leonard Jean Charles, told The Times. “I also understand the fear level of every person in New York has. There is a notion of every man for themselves. But attacking an elderly person? That went too far.”

Lundy was initially issued a summons for disorderly conduct, but the police charged her with manslaughter and assault after the medical examiner ruled Marshall’s death a homicide, The Times reported.

Brooklyn Defender Services, which is representing Lundy, did not immediately return Insider’s email seeking comment on Thursday morning.

The Times reported that Marshall ended up in the emergency room on March 27 because of what she described as a piercing stomachache, which was later diagnosed as a blocked bowel.

Because of social-distancing efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Marshall’s family members were not allowed to wait with her in the emergency room, The Times said. She was later admitted to the hospital.

The next afternoon, she became disoriented, went to the emergency room, and ran into Lundy, who pushed her to the ground after an argument, The Times reported.

Investigators found that Marshall “hit her head on the floor, lost consciousness and died hours later,” The Times reported. A criminal complaint said Lundy told detectives she had shoved Marshall because she “got into the defendant’s space.”

Meanwhile, Marshall’s niece, Eleanor Leonard, kept calling the hospital to find out about her condition. At about 5 p.m., a hospital staff member told her that her aunt was getting care.

It wasn’t until 3:30 a.m. that she learned Marshall had died. A doctor called and told her Marshall had gone into cardiac arrest, The Times reported.

“We thought it was weird, cardiac arrest?” Jean Charles told The Times. “She had gone in for something completely different. She suffered from dementia, bowel blockage, not heart problems that we knew of.”

Marshall’s family didn’t learn about the incident until a family member called to tell them about news reports. Her niece said she didn’t understand why the hospital never alerted her about it.

“I understand we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Leonard told The Times. “But to say nothing?”

Marshall, the youngest of 12 siblings, lost her parents when she was young and followed some of her siblings from South Carolina to New York City. She became an accountant when few black women were in the profession, The Times said.

“We don’t want to remember her as a victim,” Jean Charles told The Times. “She always told us, there is no shame in being the first African-American in any field. She was a leader.”

