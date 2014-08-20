Player Nearly Scores From The Halfway Line 4 Seconds Into A Champions League Match

Demba Ba of the Turkish club Bestikas came within inches of scoring one of the fastest goals ever in the first leg of a Champions League playoff against Arsenal on Tuesday.

On the first kick of the game, Ba fired a dipping shot that the Arsenal goalie tipped onto the bar and away from goal.

Can you imagine if this went in?

What it looked like on TV. Fox didn’t even have time to get up the graphics yet:





