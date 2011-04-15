DeMarcus Ware Turns Down $60,000 In Lockout Money

Photo: Getty Images

On Friday, the NFL Player’s Association will begin distributing money from its “lockout fund” to help players pay their bills, but in a show of solidarity, Dallas Cowboys defensive stalwart DeMarcus Ware will turn down his $60,000 payout.Currently signed under a $79 million contract (including $40 million guaranteed,) Ware has decided to turn down the money to give support to the players who will really need it.



Ware is one of the Cowboys’ union reps.

Part of the union dues that all NFLPA members have gone to a lockout fund that provides a relatively small amount of cash to help maintain their financial situations during a work stoppage.

On his decision to pass up the money, Ware said, “I think it builds a unity, and lets guys know there are players out there with you, who will give up their $60,000, that this is a brotherhood, this is a fraternity.” Ware also added that other players around the league will be doing the same thing.

Not only does he care about his locked out cohorts, but yesterday, Ware also made a large donation towards the medical bills of a Texas first-grader that was hit by a car a few months ago.

