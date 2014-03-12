The Cowboys Cut DeMarcus Ware To Save $US7 Million In Cap Room

The Dallas Cowboys have cut pass rusher DeMarcus Ware, according to widespread reports.

The move is designed to save cap room. Cutting Ware clears $US7 million off of Dallas’ cap figure, which gives them flexibility in re-signing top free agent defensive lineman Jason Hatcher and Anthony Spencer.

Ware is only 31 years old, and he seems to have a few more years left in him.

The Cowboys used the franchise tag to keep Anthony Spencer in both 2012 and 2013, but owner Jerry Jones vowed not to use it this year.

After the two sides were unable to renegotiate Ware’s contract, he was released before the 4 p.m. free agency deadline. It’s the end of an era for a guy who was once the most dominant defender in the league.

