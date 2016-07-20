DeMarcus Cousins took another shot at the Sacramento Kings, and a divorce is looking more and more inevitable

The world of sports is confusing, and few people know that better than Sacramento Kings star center DeMarcus Cousins.

According to NBC Sports, Cousins is confused about the moves the Kings made this offseason, a shot that sounds a lot like a lack of confidence in his team’s front office.

“I don’t really understand what’s going on,” Cousins told the media. “I just control what I can control; I let them do their jobs.”

This is just the latest jab Cousins has seemingly thrown at his own team.

During the NBA Draft in June, the Kings traded down to draft Greek center Georgios Papagiannis. This left many experts scratching their heads and wonder why general manager Vlade Divac would want another center when he already has Cousins and Willie Cauley-Stein, two big play-in-the-paint big men in their own right.

Seemingly in response to that, Cousins tweeted:

Lord give me the strength ????????

— DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) June 24, 2016

He later said that the tweet was really about his “hot sculpting yoga class,” but people obviously interpreted as him expressing his exasperation with a team that doesn’t seem to have a defined agenda.

In addition, the Kings’ free agency strategy hasn’t really helped matters, as they have acquired a list of solid role players, but no one whose name would jump off the page and grab your attention.

It’s really up to new head coach Dave Joerger to make everything fit together and work, but at least for the moment, only the following is true: Boogie doesn’t get it.

