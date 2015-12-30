DeMarcus Cousins lost his mind, got ejected, and cost the Kings a chance to upset the Warriors

The Sacramento Kings looked like they had a chance to hand the Golden State Warriors just their second loss of the season and what would have been their first at home. Instead, DeMarcus Cousins went off the rails and killed their best chance at the upset.

It had already been a long night for Cousins. He picked up his first foul less than ten seconds into the game. Then, after playing just 12 minutes because of foul trouble, and with the Kings leading by two points, he picked up his fourth and fifth fouls in a 30-second span mid-way through the third quarter.

Despite the second foul clearly being on Cousins, he tried to argue that a teammate had committed the foul. When his argument fell on deaf ears, he picked up one technical foul.

That’s when Cousins lost his mind.

With Cousins standing calmly off to the side, and knowing he already had one technical foul, Cousins went after the referee. It was clear that Cousins had decided he was done with this game.

What had been a 3-point Kings lead at halftime, and a 2-point lead when Cousins lost it, turned into a 67-66 Warriors lead by the time Stephen Curry was done shooting free throws.

Those free throws were the start of a 15-0 run by the Warriors and the game was essentially over as the Kings never got closer than 12 points after the run.

The Warriors won the game 122-103 and improved to 29-1.

Meanwhile, it was just another game in which Boogie was being Boogie, picking up his NBA-leading tenth ejection since 2010-11.

