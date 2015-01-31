NBA Player Destroys Writer Who 5 Years Ago Said There Was A 100% Chance He Would Be Arrested Within 5 Years

Five years ago, sports columnist Clay Travis tweeted that there was a 100% chance DeMarcus Cousins would be arrested in the next five years.

Cousins, who was clashing with coach John Calipari at Kentucky at the time, had a reputation for being emotional on the court but had never been in any sort of off-the-court trouble.

Since then Cousins has turned himself into one of the most dominant big men in the NBA and remained a model citizen off the court.

On the fifth anniversary of Travis’ tweet, Boogie took a screenshot of it and posted it to Instagram, writing, “Today’s the day!! Let’s all show him some [email protected]”

We would love to believe Cousins had the tweet saved in his phone and had been planning this post for five years, but Travis’ old tweet actually started to get passed around on Thursday night.

Drew Franklin of Kentucky Sports Radio posted it first, and we’re guessing it found its way to Cousins’ radar:

Travis has been a good sport about it.

Incredibly funny and well played. RT @boogiecousins: Today’s the day!! Let’s all show him some love!! @ClayTravisBGID http://t.co/YvAQrXDRwl

— Clay Travis (@ClayTravisBGID) January 30, 2015

Boogie. RT @BarstoolBigCat: Hey @ClayTravisBGID who murdered you worse, Boogie Cousins or the Big Ten?

— Clay Travis (@ClayTravisBGID) January 30, 2015

I’m not sure that anyone’s mentions have ever been funnier than mine right now.

— Clay Travis (@ClayTravisBGID) January 30, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.