Report: DeMarco Murray to sign with the Eagles, spurning the Cowboys

Free agent running back DeMarco Murray is expected to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Murray led the league in rushing with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014. Dallas reportedly offered him $US5 million per year to stay, but it wasn’t enough. He’ll now join their NFC East rivals.

The move is the latest in Chip Kelly’s frantic, often unsentimental offseason. Kelly, who got full control over personnel for the first time in January, has completely retooled the team over the last few days. He traded Nick Foles and LeSean McCoy, cut Todd Herremans, Cary Williams, and Trent Cole, and let Jeremy Maclin leave in free agency.

He replaced Foles with ex-No. 1 pick Sam Bradford in a move that baffled the rest of the league. He replaced McCoy — who he dealt to Buffalo in exchange for linebacker Kiko Alonso — with Murray. It’s been widely speculated that he traded McCoy because of his $US10+ million salary. That money, it appears, is going to Murray.

