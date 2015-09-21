DeMarco Murray screams on the sideline after not getting the ball while Eagles' offence stalls out

For the second game in the row, the Chip Kelly and Philadelphia Eagles’ vaunted offence has struggled to get going.

While their defence kept them in the game against the Dallas Cowboys, their offensive struggles have been surprising.

At the heart of those struggles has been DeMarco Murray, the Eagles’ biggest offseason acquisition, who has struggled to get carries and struggled to get yards when he does get the ball.

During game action, cameras caught him on the sideline screaming at his teammates, seemingly for not getting the ball while the Eagles offence struggles to get anything done:





While it’s tough to read his lips, he does seem to complain about getting the ball.

In the first half, the Eagles actually had -14 rushng yards, while Murray had -10 on seven carries.

In general, Murray’s career with the Eagles hasn’t started the way people expected:

DeMarco Murray as an Eagle13 Carries10 Yards

— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 20, 2015

Of course, it took the Eagles’ offence two quarters to get going against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, too. The Cowboys have a tougher defence, but in the second half, perhaps the Eagles will get their act together again.

