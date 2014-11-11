Cowboys Running Back Still Has A Shot To Break One Of The NFL's Biggest Records

This year is the 30th anniversary of one of the most storied records in the NFL, Eric Dickerson’s 2,105 yard rushing for the Los Angeles Rams. Through ten games, DeMarco Murray of the Dallas Cowboys is actually ahead of the pace to break that record.

Murray currently has 1,233 yards rushing, 62 more than Dickerson had at the same point of the 1984 season. But if Murray is going to break the record, he actually needs to pick up the pace.

Dickerson did most of his damage in the second half of the season, averaging 163 yards per game over the last seven games. At Murray’s current pace, he will finish with just 1,973 yards, more than 100 yards behind Dickerson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.